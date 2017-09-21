Check AAUA 2017 Post UTME Dates

Check AAUA 2017 Post UTME Dates.. This is to inform all UTME and Direct Entry candidates who applied for admission to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, for the 2017/2018 academic session that the Post UTME Test will be conducted between 18th and 30th September, 2017 at the University’s CBT Centre.

Candidates eligible for the test are:

Those who made or are willing to make Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, their choice of University in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 180 and above; and

Direct Entry candidates who chose or are willing to make AAUA their first choice of University.

The post Check AAUA 2017 Post UTME Dates appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

