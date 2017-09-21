Check AAUA 2017 Post UTME Dates
Check AAUA 2017 Post UTME Dates.. This is to inform all UTME and Direct Entry candidates who applied for admission to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, for the 2017/2018 academic session that the Post UTME Test will be conducted between 18th and 30th September, 2017 at the University’s CBT Centre.
Candidates eligible for the test are:
- Those who made or are willing to make Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State, their choice of University in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 180 and above; and
- Direct Entry candidates who chose or are willing to make AAUA their first choice of University.
HOW TO CHECK AAUA 2017 SCREENING DATE
1. Go to AAUA Screening Portal https://putme.aaua.edu.ng/
2. After the page finishes loading, input your JAMB Registration Number and Password in the box provided and click on LOGIN
AAUA Screening 2017/2018
3. After logging in, click on EXAMINATION DATE NOW AVAILABLE, CLICK HERE TO PRINT SLIP
AAUA Screening 2017/2018
4. Immediately you click on it, your screening date will be displayed on the screen.
Note:
You can also download AAUA Past Questions by clicking on the link which says “DOWNLOAD PAST QUESTION”
That’s it!
We wish you best of luck!