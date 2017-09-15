Checkout UNIBEN Post UTME New Post-UTME Screening Date| More Details..

UNIBEN Post UTME Screening Date 2017– Check Examination Date Here. University of Benin, UNIBEN post-UTME screening application form for the 2017/2018 academic session is now on sale. UNIBEN Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) minimum cut off mark is 200.

Be reminded that the UNIBEN Post UTME Screening Date 2017 had been postponed. You are advised to keep visiting this page for regular update on UNIBEN Post UTME Screening Date 2017.

This is to notify the public that University of Benin (UNIBEN) Post-UTME/admission screening for admission into the University Degree Programmes for the 2017/2018 Academic Session is on.

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Admission Screening Exercise for 2017/2018 Academic Session; to be conducted by UNIBEN CONSULT NIGERIA LIMITED,will take place between in designated centres within the Ugbowo Campus of the University.

