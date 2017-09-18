DSTV In Trouble As TSTV Takes Center Stage On 1st October, Offer Pay-As-Go Subscription
No wonder DSTV came up with a pay as you go idea just three or four days ago which haven’t been implemented anyway. They are seriously in trouble because indigenous company is about the blow their business away. TSTV is the latest in town guys and they are set to launch on 1st October, 2017 which is Nigeria Independence Day..lol, Coincidence? Not at all.
Unlike DSTV that is a purely satellite TV provider, TSTV is HBB technology that combines both satellite and internet service for TV services. Also TSTV services will be mainly on Pay As You Go basis, thereby offering subscribers loads of their favourite TV channels at cheapest rate, and which by the time it launches, it will be creating serious competition between them and DSTV.
They have lots of entertaining and amazing channels and also News channels plus they are gona be showing top soccer leagues like EPL, La liga and Champions league. Hmmm, their sports channels is da bomb guys and I can’t wait to get my hands on one their HD decoders. In addition, it even supports iptv.
It is worthy to note that the subscription charges are truly at giveaway price when compared with DSTV, for the TSTV decoder set will be going for N5000, while maximum subscription is N3000 monthly, with N1500, N1000, N500 and even N200 offers available.
Checkout the full channel list below…
TSTV SPORTS CHANNELS
Star Sports
Fox Sports
Euro Sports News
Euro Sports 2
Kwese Sports 1
Kwese Free
Kwese ESPN
bein Sports MAX 4HD
bein Sports 3HD
bein Sports Global
bein Sports MAX (bein Sports 1-10)
TS Sports 4 HD
TS Sports 2
TS Sports 3
Yolo Sports HD
TSTV MUSIC CHANNELS
Trace Urban/Africa
HITS TV
MTV Base
TLC (HD)
TSTV NEWS CHANNEL
BBC America
CNBC
Aljazeera
BBC Radio 2
TVC News
Sky News
Arewa24
AIT
Core TV News
France 24 (English)
CCTV News
Channels TV
Bloomberg Television
DW
Fox News
TRT World
Press TV
NTA
Arise News
TV360 Nigeria
TSTV KIDDIES CHANNELS
Nickelodeon
CN Carton Network
Disney Channel
Boing
JimJam
Baby TV
TS Junior Kids HD
Fix Fox
Panda Biggs
TSTV MOVIE CHANNELS
Star Movies
MBC Action
MBC 2
Star Movies
African Movie Channel Series (African Magic)
Liberty TV
MBC
Wazobia TV
WAP TV
Viasat Life
Fine Living
FOX
FOX Life
Investigation Discovery
MBC 4
MBox HD
PCTV
Star Gold HD
Nollywood TV
Z Cinema
E Entertainment
BEN Bridging The Gap
BET
TS Novella
TS Movies HD
TS Series
TSTV SCIENCE CHANNELS
Discovery Channel
Nat Geo Gold
AD
National Geographic
Discovery Health TV
TSTV FASHION CHANNELS
Fasion One
AHTV
TSTV RELIGION CHANNELS
Dove Television
Emmanuel TV
Sunna TV
Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Ministries
EWTN – Global Catholic
TBN Network
TSTV AFRICA CHANNELS
Riwa Ndu TV
TS Hausa
TS Igbo
TS Yoruba
TS Sports 1 HD
I am already laughing in Swahili already while I wait for independence day.
Comments
6 Comments on "DSTV In Trouble As TSTV Takes Center Stage On 1st October, Offer Pay-As-Go Subscription"
Where can i purchase it?
Wow! It’s so interested…. You’re welcome TSTV
Wow! So interested…. You’re welcome 2 diz path….
This is good. I have always wished for this to happen so we can do away with Dstv in Nigeria
I cant believe this bcos I have not see the advert anywhere. If it is true. Then am also a potential subscriber.
Welcome development. More expected.