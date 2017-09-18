DSTV In Trouble As TSTV Takes Center Stage On 1st October, Offer Pay-As-Go Subscription

No wonder DSTV came up with a pay as you go idea just three or four days ago which haven’t been implemented anyway. They are seriously in trouble because indigenous company is about the blow their business away. TSTV is the latest in town guys and they are set to launch on 1st October, 2017 which is Nigeria Independence Day..lol, Coincidence? Not at all.

Unlike DSTV that is a purely satellite TV provider, TSTV is HBB technology that combines both satellite and internet service for TV services. Also TSTV services will be mainly on Pay As You Go basis, thereby offering subscribers loads of their favourite TV channels at cheapest rate, and which by the time it launches, it will be creating serious competition between them and DSTV.

They have lots of entertaining and amazing channels and also News channels plus they are gona be showing top soccer leagues like EPL, La liga and Champions league. Hmmm, their sports channels is da bomb guys and I can’t wait to get my hands on one their HD decoders. In addition, it even supports iptv.

It is worthy to note that the subscription charges are truly at giveaway price when compared with DSTV, for the TSTV decoder set will be going for N5000, while maximum subscription is N3000 monthly, with N1500, N1000, N500 and even N200 offers available.

Checkout the full channel list below…

TSTV SPORTS CHANNELS

Star Sports

Fox Sports

Euro Sports News

Euro Sports 2

Kwese Sports 1

Kwese Free

Kwese ESPN

bein Sports MAX 4HD

bein Sports 3HD

bein Sports Global

bein Sports MAX (bein Sports 1-10)

TS Sports 4 HD

TS Sports 2

TS Sports 3

Yolo Sports HD

TSTV MUSIC CHANNELS

Trace Urban/Africa

HITS TV

MTV Base

TLC (HD)

TSTV NEWS CHANNEL

BBC America

CNBC

Aljazeera

BBC Radio 2

TVC News

Sky News

Arewa24

AIT

Core TV News

France 24 (English)

CCTV News

Channels TV

Bloomberg Television

DW

Fox News

TRT World

Press TV

NTA

Arise News

TV360 Nigeria

TSTV KIDDIES CHANNELS

Nickelodeon

CN Carton Network

Disney Channel

Boing

JimJam

Baby TV

TS Junior Kids HD

Fix Fox

Panda Biggs

TSTV MOVIE CHANNELS

Star Movies

MBC Action

MBC 2

African Movie Channel Series (African Magic)

Liberty TV

MBC

Wazobia TV

WAP TV

Viasat Life

Fine Living

FOX

FOX Life

Investigation Discovery

MBC 4

MBox HD

PCTV

Star Gold HD

Nollywood TV

Z Cinema

E Entertainment

BEN Bridging The Gap

BET

TS Novella

TS Movies HD

TS Series

TSTV SCIENCE CHANNELS

Discovery Channel

Nat Geo Gold

AD

National Geographic

Discovery Health TV

TSTV FASHION CHANNELS

Fasion One

AHTV

TSTV RELIGION CHANNELS

Dove Television

Emmanuel TV

Sunna TV

Mountain Of Fire And Miracles Ministries

EWTN – Global Catholic

TBN Network

TSTV AFRICA CHANNELS

Riwa Ndu TV

TS Hausa

TS Igbo

TS Yoruba

TS Sports 1 HD

I am already laughing in Swahili already while I wait for independence day.