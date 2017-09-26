Gov. Ambode swears in Acting CJ, charges her on integrity

Justice Opeyemi Oke was sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of Lagos State by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode , he charged her to discharge her duties with exemplary wisdom, and integrity. Justice Oke, who was appointed to the bench of the State High Court about twenty years ago, is taking over from Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade …

The post Gov. Ambode swears in Acting CJ, charges her on integrity appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

