Gov. Ambode swears in Acting CJ, charges her on integrity
Justice Opeyemi Oke was sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of Lagos State by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode , he charged her to discharge her duties with exemplary wisdom, and integrity. Justice Oke, who was appointed to the bench of the State High Court about twenty years ago, is taking over from Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade …
Comments
1 Comment on "Gov. Ambode swears in Acting CJ, charges her on integrity"
we wish her all the best of days in office