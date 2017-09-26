Pages Navigation Menu

Gov. Ambode swears in Acting CJ, charges her on integrity

Posted on Sep 26, 2017

 Justice Opeyemi Oke was sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of  Lagos State by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode , he charged her to discharge her duties with exemplary wisdom, and integrity. Justice Oke, who was appointed to the bench of the State High Court about twenty years ago, is taking over from Justice Olufunmilayo Atilade …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials

Comments

1 Comment

creebhills
Guest
creebhills

we wish her all the best of days in office

26/09/2017 6:08 am
