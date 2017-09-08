JAMB: University of Ibadan gives update on candidates who changed courses, institution
The University of Ibadan, UI, on Thursday updated candidates for admission who changed their courses or institution to the premier university in the country. This is contained in a statement by the Registrar, O.I. Olukoya. The statement said the university was still waiting on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to take action. It reads: […]
JAMB: University of Ibadan gives update on candidates who changed courses, institution
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
1 Comment on "JAMB: University of Ibadan gives update on candidates who changed courses, institution"
has jamb truely send the list of those that did change of institution to the schools