Politicians And Porn – Five Classic Online Fails

In case you somehow missed the recent Ted Cruz fiasco, that image above might seem a little odd.

The US Senator, and married family man who is a good Christian and has spoken out against masturbation and general sexual freedoms, happened to like a saucy tweet late on Monday night US time.

The tweet, from account ‘Sexualll Posts’, was some threesome stepmom porn called “Dick For Two” – you can do your own research.

Anyway some staffer was thrown under the bus (it’s always that or hacked), and Ted will deny until the day the cows come home.

History is littered with politicians making similar blunders, so let’s pick five with the help of Rolling Stone:

Rob Wilson, Former British Member of Parliament

In 2013, conservative British politician Rob Wilson tweeted a link to an interview with a work and pensions secretary. The only problem was that the link was not to the interview, but to sexydigg.com, the Ultimate Adult Site Guide. Britain’s Conservative Campaign Headquarters claimed they mistakenly sent Wilson the link, which he then tweeted. “It appears there was a technical glitch,” the CCHQ told Metro.

Mike Webb, Former Congressional Candidate

Any politician caught looking at porn needs an excuse, and in 2016 Virginia congressional candidate Mike Webb delivered an all-timer after he posted a desktop screenshot that happened to include a couple of X-rated browser tabs. Why was Webb looking at sites titled “IVONE SEXY AMATEUR” and “LAYLA RIVER TIGHT BOOTY”?

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, Webb wrote a convoluted explanation detailing how he was performing an “empirical inquiry” to see if his computer would be infected with viruses created by an “evil operator” looking to ensnare “Christian candidates” for federal office. He did not make it past the primary.

That’s a beaut right there.

Simon Danczuk, Former British Member of Parliament

Danczuk came up with the clever excuse of a faulty phone charger causing his iPhone to “jump about” when it was discovered he favorited an erotic Twitter account. “Before I knew it, and unbeknown to me, I had favorited [sic] a tweet which related to this porn site image,” he explained. But Danczuk would later redeem himself when he went on a radio show and admitted to watching porn.

“I think we should not be too sanctimonious about this,” he said. His wife even backed him up, tweeting that “if you’re not watching it yourself you really need to.” Bravo, Danczuk family. Bravo.

Michael Bennett, Former Florida State Senator

Florida State senator Michael Bennett was a little bored during a 2010 vote for a measure that would require women to pay for an ultrasound to view the fetus before aborting it.

A camera caught the Republican checking out a pornographic image on his computer, which Bennett later claimed was part of an email from a woman “who happens to be a former court administrator.” Bennett did argue against the bill, although it ultimately passed.

No list like this is complete without the incredibly named Anthony Weiner, now a former US Congressman:

Including Anthony Weiner on a list of politicians who have been caught liking adult film stars on Twitter is like sending Babe Ruth up to bat in a tee-ball game. Not only did Weiner post a lewd image of himself to the social network, he communicated directly with both a future porn star, Sydney Leathers, and a former porn star, Ginger Lee.

Earlier this year, Weiner pleaded guilty to obscenity charges for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old. (He is currently trying to stay out of jail.) For more, watch the entire documentary that was made about Weiner’s sexually explicit travails.

For real – watch the doccie Weiner (trailer HERE) to see what both a political career and a marriage look like unravelling one day at a time.

There’s nothing wrong with watching porn, but when you take the moral high ground and preach to the masses (like Cruz and countless others), then at least take ownership when you’re caught with your pants down.

[source:rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

