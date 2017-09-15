That Porsche Road Rage Guy Has Been Suspended From His Job As MD – Everything We Know [Video]

Well, my guy, that’s what you get when you behave like an absolute wanker.

Yesterday we showed you the video of Lance O’Leary suffering a meltdown, assaulting a 71-year-old who was left fearing for his life.

Just so we are all on the same page, let’s plonk that video from Alexandra in Jozi below.

This is alleged to have taken place three weeks ago, although it was only yesterday that it found its way onto social media:

As we noted yesterday, it seems like he might be on the juice – although that doesn’t excuse that awful tribal tattoo on his arm.

The good news is that Lance was wearing his company’s work shirt at the time, which made tracking him down pretty easy. Once the company was alerted to their Managing Director’s behaviour, the wheels were set in motion.

Times LIVE reports:

…[Southern African] Auto Supplies, has suspended its MD, Lance O’Leary, after he was embroiled in a road rage incident that was caught on camera. The company issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying the decision to suspend him was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media. “As a company with a solid reputation that is 12 years in the making we pride ourselves on the way we do business,” the management team said. “This incident is by no means a reflection of our moral code, nor does it represent a change in our business ethics. “Now a matter for the courts – O’Leary is hoping to find a way to move forward so that both parties can put this horrible incident behind them.”

Both parties didn’t lose their marbles and behave like a ‘roid monster, though.

Side note – Lance might want to update his Linkedin profile (HERE) to reflect his suspension.

More from Auto Supplies:

“[Although] property was damaged O’Leary did not physically assault the driver,” Auto Supplies said. “The incident on camera was precipitated by a car accident where the Range Rover fled the scene of the accident after maliciously damaging O’Leary’s vehicle. The damage from this accident amounted to R100 000.”

I’m getting the vibe that Auto Supplies aren’t all that likely to punish their MD.

The man himself told media enquiries that he was consulting his attorney and would release a statement later today.

News24 spoke to Hadleigh Price, the son of 71-year-old Christopher Price, and he offered this account:

…his father and O’Leary drove into one another after an altercation at an intersection in which Price cut O’Leary off. “Two lanes were going into one and my dad had right of way,” Hadleigh told News24. In the Price family’s version, O’Leary “went ballistic” when the motorists pulled over at the closest garage to swap details. …Hadleigh Price says when he arrived at the scene his father was in a state of shock. “I can’t believe it. To intimidate an old man; that’s not right.” “He wanted my dad out of the car. I swear to God my father would be eating out of a straw, by the look of rage on that guy,” Hadleigh said.

According to the same article O’Leary has opened perjury, defeating the ends of justice and incitement to public violence charges against Price.

We’ve seen the video, Lance, it’s pretty obvious who is inciting violence.

Lay. Off. The. Juice.

[sources:timeslive&news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

