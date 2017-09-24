Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wayne Rooney Left Bloodied After Suffering Nasty Eye Injury During Match (Photos)

Posted on Sep 24, 2017 in Sports | 1 comment

Wayne Rooney suffered a nasty eye injury during Everton’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth and was forced to leave the field with blood pouring from his face. Rooney took an elbow to the face from Bournemouth defender Simon Francis following a challenge in the air and blood could be seen pouring from a cut around his …

The post Wayne Rooney Left Bloodied After Suffering Nasty Eye Injury During Match (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "Wayne Rooney Left Bloodied After Suffering Nasty Eye Injury During Match (Photos)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Ademola Gift
Guest
Ademola Gift
NIGERIA CUSTOM AUCTION CAR MARKET• WE SELL ALL KIND OF CLEAN TOKUNBO CARS AT CHEAPER AND AFFORDABLE PRICES INTRESTED BUYERS SHOULD PLEASE CONTACT OUR ZONAL OFFICER,AND MARKERTING /SALES MANANGER LINE ON (09063426284)FOR MORE INFORMATION… CAR MODEL RANGING FROM 1999 to 2017 MODELS; EACH CAR PRICES ARE NEGOTIABLE AND IF YOUR CHOICE IS NOT LISTED ABOVE MAKE A REQUEST. NOTE: (NCS) RECRUITEMENT FORM/REPLACEMENT FORM IS OUT WE ARE RECRUITING AND REPLACING NEW OFFICERS. INTERESTED APPLICANT SHOULD CONTACT US FOR MORE INFORMATION.; BUY YOUR BAGS OF RICE IN A LOWER PRICE OF #8,500 AND GROUNDNUT OIL FOR #6,000 CALL THE MARKETING/SALES MANANGER… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
24/09/2017 8:46 pm
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.