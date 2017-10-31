‎‎Buhari, Osinbajo, others arrive for APC NEC meeting

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The Blantyre Crescent national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is currently a beehive following the arrival of dignitaries for the much awaited National Executive Committee NEC meeting of the party.

The party had last night held a meeting‎ of its ‘National Caucus’ at the Presidential Villa in Abuja where issues regarding the state of the party and her preparedness for the forthcoming Anambra elections as well as other elections including the 2019 general elections were highlighted.

The president arrived at about 2:15 pm.

Among dignitaries that have arrived are‎ Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Several state governors and other members of NEC are also in attendance.

Areas around the national secretariat are currently under a security ‎lockdown with motorists finding it difficult to navigate the Wuse 2 axis.

Just as the president entered the NEC meeting Hall, the National Chairman of the Party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun called the house to order while the meeting immediately went into a closed session.

Details later…

