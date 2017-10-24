Pages Navigation Menu

‎6 firms jostle for power, mining contracts

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

From Uche Usim, Abuja
Six firms have emerged after the equalisation of the technical and financial results of the opening of the financial bids for the five subsidiaries of the Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) and the technical consultants for power sector monitoring on Tuesday.
According to the Director General of BPE, Alex Okoh, the details of the bids, which were being collated as at the time of filing this report, will be recommended to the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) for approval.
“The Bureau will then commence negotiation of the contract terms with the firms that subsequently emerge from this process”, Okoh added
…Details later

