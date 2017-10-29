‎Governor Bello spends N129m to publish names of paid Kogi workers on newspaper

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has paid no less than N129m for 300 pages of a national newspaper to publish names of civil servants that have been paid their salaries in the state. DAILY POST gathered that a black and white advert page on a national daily newspaper costs about N430, 500. Gbenga Olorunpomi, […]

‎Governor Bello spends N129m to publish names of paid Kogi workers on newspaper

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

