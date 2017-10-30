‎New SGF Mustapha, connecting bridge between Buhari, others -APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Mr. Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, saying the appointee being an experienced politician would serve as the missing link between the president, the party and other arms of government.

APC expressed confidence that “Mustapha being a strong party man will provide the necessary linkage between the government and the Party, and with the other arms of government, especially the National Assembly.”

“The Party believes the President could not have made a better choice. Mustapha is a competent, loyal and dedicated leader who over the years has demonstrated that he has a pan-Nigerian outlook”, APC said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

Though the sacked SGF, Babachir Lawal was a national officer of the party before his appointment, he had most times being at the loggerheads with the party.

