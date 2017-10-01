Nigeria recovers $85m Malabu loot from UK – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria recovers $85m Malabu loot from UK
The Nation Newspaper
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami yesterday announced that the Federal Government had recovered $85million from the United Kingdom (UK) out of what is due to government in the controversial Malabu oil …
Malabu Scandal: While two ex-Nigerian ministers remain in hiding, UK returns $85 million to Nigeria
FG Recovers $85m From UK On Malabu Oil Deal
BREAKING: Federal government recovers stolen $85m from UK
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!