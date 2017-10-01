1 killed as Kenya’s election re-run turns violent

At least one person has been shot dead Thursday during clashes over Kenya’s re-run election, which has been boycotted by the opposition and shunned by many voters.

According to AFP, Several polling stations in key areas stood empty or welcomed only a handful of voters in an election likely to face more legal battles after its conclusion.

Why it matters: The boycott in east Africa’s richest economy and one of its strongest democracies is likely to tarnish the credibility of Kenyatta’s victory and deepen its worst political crisis since a 2007 election sparked politically-driven ethnic violence that left 1,100 dead. In the first election, turnout was nearly 80 percent among the 19 million registered voters. Kenyatta secured victory with 54 percent of the vote, while Odinga came second with 45 percent.

[ICYMI: Kenyan police clash with opposition supporters as re-run election begins]

In western Kisumu, an opposition stronghold, 19-year-old George Odhiambo died from blood loss after being shot in the thigh during clashes which erupted after protesters barricaded roads and polling stations to block the vote, police and hospital sources said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior police source said there had been two deaths, although the second could not be independently verified. Four other people sustained gunshot wounds, a medic said at Kisumu’s main hospital.

Police fired water cannon and teargas to disperse angry demonstrators in several opposition strongholds in the west and in Nairobi’s slums, who had ignored calls by opposition leader Raila Odinga to stay at home on election day.

“Today, no fair election can take place. The government wants to force us to vote, but we did not want to do it and we will not do it,” said Austin Olang, a 26-year-old maths teacher in Kisumu.

“They have made the environment unbearable after defecating all over, it is a shameful act,” a police officer said.

Thursday’s violence takes the number of people killed since the August election to at least 41. Rights groups have said deaths were mostly at the hands of police in poor opposition strongholds.

