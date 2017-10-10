10 Coolest Photos From Rolling Stone Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Issue

Kurt, Annie, Tupac, Waits, Madonna, and Bono.

They are just a few of the most famous faces to feature in Rolling Stone’s 50th anniversary Photo Issue.

The photographs, shot by the likes of Annie Leibovitz, Baron Wolman (the very first Rolling Stone photographer), Mark Seliger and Max Vadukul, have become some of the most iconic moments in each subjects colourful history, from a drugged-out Amy Winehouse to a playfully rebellious Kurt Cobain.

Here’s a selection of 10 you might recognise:

Too cool.

Rolling Stone created a slick interactive slideshow which features a range of other artists, as well as snippet of commentary on each – you can check that here.

They also sat down for an interview with three of the photographers and chatted to them about what it means to take on such a role, and you can listen to that interview here.

Makes you want to either be a rockstar or take photos of rockstars, doesn’t it?

[source:rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

