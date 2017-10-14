10 Stress Relieving Teas You can Brew at Home After a Long Day of Work

Whether you are a successful business person or a full time student, whatever you call “work” is no doubt a tiring and stressful thing. Sometimes the most stressful part about a job can be the commute or the endless emails, and other times it’s putting up with a frustrating boss.

For those of you who have to travel a long way to work, have to work to support a family, or who have to balance multiple jobs and work, too, sometimes a nice bath and a cup of tea is what you need to calm your mind and release all the stress and tension of the day.

Even starting your day with a cup of tea can be a good way to enter into a new day calmly and without coffee. While black coffee can have health benefits, most people add unhealthy cream and sugar. Tea often needs little additives to make it tasty, and it is rich in health benefits. Tea has antioxidants which are essential in fighting inflammation. It has even been shown to help prevent blood vessels from hardening. Drinking tea on a regular basis can significantly lower the risk of stroke and heart disease while improving brain health . We’ve compiled a list of the best teas to drink for reduced stress.

Stress reducing teas

This blend of chamomile, spearmint and other soothing herbs long since used in relaxation techniques makes for a perfect cup of tea for adults to drink before bed. The ingredients allow for a safe, natural alternative to medical sleep aids.

Guayusa is a rare tea from the Amazon. It’s light, refreshing, and revitalizing. Since guayusa has more caffeine and polyphenols than most teas, you get a boost of mental clarity and focus.

It’s especially suitable for adults who don’t want to drink coffee but need to an extra boost of energy to start off their day

Relax and enjoy this delicious blend specifically formulated to help calm your mind and body. Lemon balm leaf and passion flower extract are used to promote relaxation by soothing the nerves. Organic chamomile and lavender comfort for a deliciously intriguing blend that promotes a sense of calm

Honey and spearmint help calm during a stressful day or to ease you into a restful night

A relaxing, 100% natural tea blend mixed with the best teas known to help with sleep . If this tea doesn’t help to aid a better sleep, manufacturer is happy to do a full refund!

Soothe your mind and refresh your spirit with this fragrant, relaxing tea. Unique formula with aromatic Lavender and Organic Sage, herbs traditionally used to balance your mood and nurture creativity. With helichrysum to uplift the subconscious, as shankpushpi supports cognition and also uplift your subconscious. Soothing and sophisticated blend that brings you to a state of pure relaxation and tranquility

This tea feature s a non-habit forming formula with herbs traditionally recognized to support tranquil sleep. Calms nervous agitation, Aids in relaxation and Promotes relaxing & restorative sleep.

Relax tea is a unique blend of calming herbs with fantastic soothing properties. It is best drunk in the evening to release the tension of the day. Chamomile flower and Gotu kola leaf help you to unwind while ginger and cardamom seed ease digestion. This tea even won great taste gold award 2012!

This tea is full of natural plant medicine to help you cope with feelings of worry, tension and tiredness. It even supports adrenal recovery and replenishment while you sleep.

Organic Rooibos and Honeybush Combined With Stimulating Gu arana To Recharge and Boost Your Energy. Formulated To Help Sustain Energy Levels and Focus Throughout Your Day.

Energy Tea Is The Ultimate Way To Boost Energy Levels and Focus The Mind. Made From Only The Best 100% Natural Ingredients. No Nasty Artificial Ingredients. Artificial Stimulant Free.

Combine ancient Chinese herbal formulas with the input of modern day Chinese herbalists trained in traditional healing herbalism. Helps with sleep and relaxation.

Be patient as you incorporate these teas into your life

As with anything, when you start a new habit, it can take time to notice a change in your life. Allow a few nights for the tea’s ingredients to get into your system before you notice a better, more restful sleep.

The post 10 Stress Relieving Teas You can Brew at Home After a Long Day of Work appeared first on Lifehack.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Lifehack. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

