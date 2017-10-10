10 year-old househelp assaulted by her boss, for eating children’s meat

A pregnant housewife, identified as Juliet Ozoarinze, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old girl, Blessing, in Ijesha, Surulere, Lagos State. The mother of four was also accused of assaulting the victim since she started living with the (Juliet’s) family in July 2017. She was alleged to have used different objects …

The post 10 year-old househelp assaulted by her boss, for eating children’s meat appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

