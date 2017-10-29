Pages Navigation Menu

100-level OAU student who wanted to see God kills herself over poor grades

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

A 16-year old 100-level student of Microbiology at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mercy Afolaranmi, has committed suicide. Mercy Afolaranmi poisoned herself days after she wrote on Facebook that she wanted to see God’s face and speak with him face to face. She died after drinking “rat poison mixed with battery extract” last Thursday. Fellow students […]

