Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

100-level Student Allegedly Commits Suicide Because Of ‘Poor Grade’

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

A 16-year old Microbiology student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Mercy Afolaranmi has reportedly committed suicide because of poor grades. According to Premium Times, the student took ‘Sniper’ few days after she wrote on Facebook that she wanted to see God’s face and speak with him face to face. The Institution’s Chief Security Officer, Babatunde Oyatokun …

The post 100-level Student Allegedly Commits Suicide Because Of ‘Poor Grade’ appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.