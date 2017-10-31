100-level Student Allegedly Commits Suicide Because Of ‘Poor Grade’

A 16-year old Microbiology student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Mercy Afolaranmi has reportedly committed suicide because of poor grades. According to Premium Times, the student took ‘Sniper’ few days after she wrote on Facebook that she wanted to see God’s face and speak with him face to face. The Institution’s Chief Security Officer, Babatunde Oyatokun …

