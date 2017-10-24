100-level student, nursing mother electrocuted in Calabar

A 100 level student of Mechanical Engineering of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH), Inyang David and a nursing mother were killed Tuesday when a high-tension cable fell on the roof of their building at 14 Adak Uko Street in Calabar on Monday night. The landlord of the building, Mr Obo, said the cable […]

