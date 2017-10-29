Pages Navigation Menu

$100m committed for re-basing of HIV epidemic in Nigeria, says UNAIDS

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Health

Federal Government’s partners in the fight against HIV/AIDS have set aside US$100 million to conduct a national survey to rebase the HIV epidemic in Nigeria. Dr Erasmus Morah, Country Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. He said that most support for the survey would come from the United States Government and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

