11 Boko Haram Fighters Killed, 85 Hostages Rescued In Borno – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole under the 3rd Battalion, 22 Brigade have killed 11 terrorists and rescued 85 hostages in its ongoing daily clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram.

It was gathered that the troops also destroyed a bomb making factory at Ngala Local Government Area of Borno.

The operation – carried out on Tuesday – ended with the rescue of the hostages at Mogola, Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Borno state.

The disclosure was made in a statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, the Army Spokesman, who added that the operation which was successful in achieving its objectives was supported by the Nigerian Air Force alongside some civilian JTF.

He said: “Earlier today, the unit in conjunction with gallant 22 Mobile Strike Team accompanied by some Civilian JTF, based on credible information carried out offensive operations at suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideouts at Mogola, Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State”.

Mr. Usman, further said that the troops discovered and destroyed Boko Haram terrorists’ logistics base and workshop at Ngaiwa.

“The gallant troops neutralised 11 Boko Haram terrorists”, he added.

Weapons said to be recovered from the raid include, one gun truck, four already prepared suicide vests, various IED making materials, three dane guns, one Barretta pistol and 22 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Five motorcycles, 13 bicycles and a wheelbarrow were also recovered from the terrorists den.

