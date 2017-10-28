125,198 new voters register in Enugu State

125,198 eligible voters have registered for the first and second quarters in the Continuous Voters Registration in Enugu State. The state Independent National Electoral Commissioner Mr Emeka Ononamadu said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Saturday. He said 56,562 eligible persons registered in the second quarter of the …

The post 125,198 new voters register in Enugu State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

