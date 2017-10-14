Pages Navigation Menu

14-year-old model slumps and dies on catwalk

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

14-year-old Vlada Dzyuba, a model who was on a three-month ‘slave labour’ contract assignment in China, reportedly slumped and died moments before she was due on the catwalk. Doctors allege that Vlada who had no medical insurance after being recruited by the agency, died of meningitis made worse by “utter exhaustion”. The model slumped while …

