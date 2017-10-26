161 more stranded Nigerians return from Libya – The News
161 more stranded Nigerians return from Libya
Forty-eight hours after 257 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, another set of 161 Nigerians on Thursday came back home from the volatile North African country where they had been stranded enroute Europe. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports …
