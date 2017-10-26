161 more stranded Nigerians return from Libya

Forty-eight hours after 257 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, another set of 161 Nigerians on Thursday came back home from the volatile North African country where they had been stranded enroute Europe. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that their aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 with Registration Number 5A-DMG, landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 7.37pm.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

