189 Groups Endorse Buhari, Insist “He Must Contest In 2019”

No less than 189 groups have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that he has no option but to run for the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja, Abu Ibrahim, leader of the Buhari Support Group (BSG), said they have already informed the president of their decision.

Ibrahim, who led a delegation to a meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa, said the meeting was aimed to intimate the president on the activities of BSG.

His words: “We came here as members of the national committee of the Buhari support group. This is an amalgamation of about 189 different support groups that had worked for President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to win the 2015 general election.” “We have been holding meetings, discussing the problems of this country, Nigeria. So, we thought it was high time we met with the president to intimate him about the activities of the group. “We discussed with him about the plans to improve the situation in Nigeria. Mr President was very pleased with our programmes.”

Also speaking, Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, who was part of the delegation, disclosed that Buhari would have no option but to contest the 2019 election.

“We have issues we think that the administration will be dealing with very successfully, now that we have economic recovery and growth plan which encapsulates everything we need to move Nigeria forward,” he said. “I believe we are going to achieve those things that we set for ourselves at the moment. “I also believe that the future is bright and by the grace of God, by 2019, we would have achieved so much in this administration and Mr President will have no option but continue the good work he has started. “We will continue to identify with and support all the programmes that this administration has set forward. “And l believe that we have every justification to be happy because, the president campaigned on three major pillars of anti- corruption, fighting the insecurity across the country and revitalizing the economy of Nigeria. “It has been a very good journey so far and also we believe that Mr. President and Nigerians have a future beyond 2019. What he has started, by the grace of God, he should be able to complete, up to 2023.”

The post 189 Groups Endorse Buhari, Insist “He Must Contest In 2019” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

