Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

195 suspects detained worldwide in October over air-ticket fraud – Europol

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Europol on Tuesday said 195 people suspected of travelling with airline tickets bought with stolen or fake credit cards were detained in major international law enforcement operation targeting airline fraudsters. The European Union Law Enforcement Agency said “the arrest took place at over 226 airports across the world”, noting that investigations were ongoing on the 195 detained people. Europol said several people were caught trying to traffic drugs from Latin America to Europe, frequently flying back and forth using fraudulently purchased tickets.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.