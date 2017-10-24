195 suspects detained worldwide in October over air-ticket fraud – Europol

Europol on Tuesday said 195 people suspected of travelling with airline tickets bought with stolen or fake credit cards were detained in major international law enforcement operation targeting airline fraudsters. The European Union Law Enforcement Agency said “the arrest took place at over 226 airports across the world”, noting that investigations were ongoing on the 195 detained people. Europol said several people were caught trying to traffic drugs from Latin America to Europe, frequently flying back and forth using fraudulently purchased tickets.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

