1999 constitution satanic, must be set aside – Prof. Okaba

A LECTURER at Federal University of Otuoke in Bayelsa State, Professor Benjamin Okaba, has described the 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as a satanic document. Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State, capital on Tuesday, the university Don said the document must be set aside if Nigeria was to move forward. Okaba also decried […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

