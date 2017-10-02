2 dead, 2 others injured in fresh attack on Plateau village

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead and two others injured in a fresh attack on Jol village, in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State. The attack was confirmed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Tyopev Mathias, who told journalists on Wednesday that “16-year-old Susan Daniel and 29-year-old Joel […]

