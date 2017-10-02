2 LASU Alumnae Bag First Class In Nigerian Law School
By Taiwo Ogunmola-Omilani, Lagos
Two alumnae of the Lagos State University have emerged as first class students at Nigerian law school.
The two Alumnae of the multi-campus university : Miss Seun Adebisi and Miss Bimbo Adekoya came out top of this year’s bar examinations.
This was contained in a statement made available by the Ag. Head of information, Mr. S .Adekoya.
The two LASU products who graduated from LASU in late 2015; blazed the frontiers of excellence after they overwhelmingly garnered distinctions in their Law School courses.
Apart from Miss Bimbo Adekoya and Miss Seun Adebisi, the Lagos State University equally recorded other outstanding performances from its Faculty of Law products.
Miss Seun Adebisi had and completed her Law school education with a sterling performance at the Nigerian Law School,Yenegoa Campus while Miss Bimbo Adekoya carved a similar niche for herself at the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus.
