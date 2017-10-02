2 varsity students arrested for internet fraud – Vanguard
Ripples Nigeria
2 varsity students arrested for internet fraud
Vanguard
CALABAR—Two students of a university, Onuta, 22, and Mba, 20, have been arrested by operatives of the Cross Rivers State Police Command for impersonating military officers on their Facebook accounts to defraud people. Vanguard gathered that they …
