20 – 0! 💪 Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam to retain World Heavyweight Titles

Anthony Joshua has extended his knockout streak to 20 after stopping Carlos Takam in the tenth round in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium. He has now surpassed Mike Tyson‘s best ever streak which was 19 and is just one behin Frank Bruno‘s 21. The win also means Joshua will retain his IBF and WBA heavyweight […]

The post 20 – 0! 💪 Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam to retain World Heavyweight Titles appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

