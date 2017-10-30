200 students bag first degree in Federal University Lokoja
The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) will on Saturday confer over 200 graduates First Degrees in various disciplines. Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Angela Freeman Miri, disclosed this on Monday at a Pre-Convocation news conference in Lokoja. She said the management of the institution is determined not to delay students from graduating in record time. […]
200 students bag first degree in Federal University Lokoja
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!