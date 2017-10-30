200 students bag first degree ​in Federal University Lokoja

The Federal University Lokoja (FUL) will on Saturday confer over 200 graduates First Degrees in various disciplines. Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Angela Freeman Miri, disclosed this on Monday at a Pre-Convocation news conference in Lokoja. She said the management of the institution is determined not to delay students from graduating in record time. […]

