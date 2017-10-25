2015 State of Public Service Report launched – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
2015 State of Public Service Report launched
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Lateness and absence from work; the use of public funds for personal benefit continuous to be the common infractions of Code of Conducts and Conflict of Interest in Public Service Organizations (PSO's). According to Mrs Bridget …
Don't get scared of retirement – Public Service Commission
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!