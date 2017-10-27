2016 election: NPP’s slogans were better than NDC’s –Spio-Garbrah admits – Myjoyonline.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 27, 2017


2016 election: NPP's slogans were better than NDC's –Spio-Garbrah admits
Presidential hopeful, Dr. Kwow Spio-Garbrah, has admitted that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 presidential election partly because NDC's campaign messages were not packaged skillfully to make them memorable to voters.

