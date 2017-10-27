2017 Kabba Cultural Festival: Okun people to honour Ooni of Ife

The Okun people in Kogi have concluded arrangements for the Nov.3 Kabba Festival of Cultural Heritage with royal banquet to honour the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

Mr Raphael Okomoda, the Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NA) on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the festival which is aimed at promoting love, unity and cultural development of the Okun, will feature multi-faceted carnival.

He said that the carnival train would be led by carnival queens and kings on a royal cart.

The vice chairman said different cultural groups from Owo in Ondo State, Atinugun in Benue, Edo Dancers, Igbo dancers, Hausa-Fulani dancers and others would participate in the festival.

“The Kabba festival of cultural heritage is tailored towards bringing our people together in an atmosphere of love, unity and for the socio-economic development of our community.

“It is also aimed to drive into extinction, hate, bigotry and primordial sentiments that will further divide us.

“There will be royal banquet in honour of the Ooni of Ife who will be joined by other traditional rulers from the Okun nation and the Kogi Traditional Council.

“Also, a pageant contest to select Miss Kabba 2017 will be held to officially draw the curtain for the festival. The pageant will witness performance by different hip-hop artistes led by Debie Rise.

“Security and medical arrangements have been concluded to ensure a hitch free festival that will promote love and unity among our people,” Okomoda said.

The post 2017 Kabba Cultural Festival: Okun people to honour Ooni of Ife appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

