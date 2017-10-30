2017 Sanderson Farms Championship Results & Leaderboard
Ryan Armour has won the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship with a 5 shot lead and a score of 19 under par at the Country Club of Jackson.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Ryan Armour
|269
|-19
|2nd
|Chesson Hadley
|274
|-14
|3rd
|Jonathan Randolph
|276
|-12
|4th
|Smylie Kaufman
|278
|-10
|4th
|Brian Stuard
|278
|-10
|4th
|Scott Strohmeyer
|278
|-10
|7th
|Jason Kokrak
|279
|-9
|7th
|Nicholas Lindheim
|279
|-9
|7th
|Benjamin Silverman
|279
|-9
|10th
|Patton Kizzire
|280
|-8
|10th
|Ricky Barnes
|280
|-8
|10th
|Derek Fathauer
|280
|-8
|10th
|Kevin Streelman
|280
|-8
|10th
|Shawn Stefani
|280
|-8
|10th
|Vaughn Taylor
|280
|-8
|10th
|Beau Hossler
|280
|-8
|17th
|Wyndham Clark
|281
|-7
|18th
|Brandon Hagy
|282
|-6
|18th
|Rob Oppenheim
|282
|-6
|18th
|Hunter Mahan
|282
|-6
|18th
|Tom Lovelady
|282
|-6
|18th
|Zac Blair
|282
|-6
|18th
|Brian Gay
|282
|-6
|18th
|Seamus Power
|282
|-6
|25th
|Aaron Wise
|283
|-5
|25th
|William McGirt
|283
|-5
|25th
|Tyrone van Aswegen
|283
|-5
|25th
|Billy Hurley III
|283
|-5
|25th
|Austin Cook
|283
|-5
|30th
|Aaron Baddeley
|284
|-4
|30th
|Ethan Tracy
|284
|-4
|30th
|Talor Gooch
|284
|-4
|30th
|Dru Love
|284
|-4
|34th
|J.J. Spaun
|285
|-3
|34th
|Eric Axley
|285
|-3
|34th
|Andrew Putnam
|285
|-3
|34th
|Peter Malnati
|285
|-3
|34th
|Cameron Percy
|285
|-3
|34th
|Johnson Wagner
|285
|-3
|34th
|Angel Cabrera
|285
|-3
|34th
|Derek Ernst
|285
|-3
|34th
|Chris Kirk
|285
|-3
|43rd
|Ben Crane
|286
|-2
|43rd
|Martin Piller
|286
|-2
|43rd
|Sam Burns
|286
|-2
|43rd
|Brice Garnett
|286
|-2
|43rd
|Adam Schenk
|286
|-2
|43rd
|Brett Stegmaier
|286
|-2
|43rd
|Scott Stallings
|286
|-2
|43rd
|George McNeill
|286
|-2
|51st
|Joel Dahmen
|287
|-1
|51st
|Stephan Jaeger
|287
|-1
|53rd
|Cameron Tringale
|288
|E
|53rd
|Tim Herron
|288
|E
|53rd
|JT Poston
|288
|E
|53rd
|Taylor Moore
|288
|E
|53rd
|Matt Every
|288
|E
|53rd
|David Skinns
|288
|E
|59th
|David Hearn
|289
|1
|59th
|Andrew Landry
|289
|1
|59th
|Spencer Levin
|289
|1
|59th
|Conrad Shindler
|289
|1
|59th
|Stuart Appleby
|289
|1
|59th
|Ben Martin
|289
|1
|65th
|Matt Atkins
|290
|2
|65th
|Nicholas Thompson
|290
|2
|65th
|Corey Conners
|290
|2
|68th
|Abraham Ancer
|291
|3
|68th
|Grady Brame Jr.
|291
|3
|68th
|Greg Chalmers
|291
|3
|71st
|Omar Uresti
|292
|4
|72nd
|Daniel Summerhays
|294
|6
|72nd
|Fabian Gomez
|294
|6
|74th
|John Rollins
|296
|8
|74th
|Steve Wheatcroft
|296
|8
