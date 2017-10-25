2017 Sanderson Farms Championship Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship will be hosted at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi on Thursday October 26th. The Sanderson Farms Championship 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am local time.

The XXX player strong field for the Sanderson Farms Championship have been paired into 47 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Sanderson Farms Championship Round 1 Tee Times

The Sanderson Farms Championship 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:20 AM Troy Merritt Brendon Todd Brian Davis 7:30 AM Michael Bradley Cameron Percy Tyrone Van Aswegen 7:41 AM Matt Every Ricky Barnes Ryan Armour 7:51 AM Aaron Baddeley Vaughn Taylor Kevin Streelman 8:02 AM Brian Stuard Scott Stallings Brian Gay 8:12 AM Jonathan Byrd Robert Garrigus Richy Werenski 8:23 AM Alex Cejka Chesson Hadley Harris English 8:33 AM Heath Slocum Stephan Jaeger David Skinns 8:44 AM Trey Mullinax Beau Hossler Nyasha Mauchaza 8:54 AM Richard S. Johnson Jonathan Randolph Taylor Moore 9:05 AM Andrew Putnam Ethan Tracy Jimmy Stanger 11:55 AM Matt Jones Eric Axley Ryan Blaum 12:05 PM Mark Wilson David Hearn Jason Kokrak 12:16 PM Steve Wheatcroft Derek Fathauer Spencer Levin 12:26 PM Cody Gribble Peter Malnati Chris Kirk 12:37 PM John Merrick Cameron Tringale J.J. Spaun 12:47 PM Ben Crane Retief Goosen Nicholas Thompson 12:58 PM Joel Dahmen Aaron Wise Ben Silverman 1:08 PM Omar Uresti Brett Stegmaier Austin Cook 1:19 PM J.T. Poston Rick Lamb Dru Love 1:29 PM Tom Hoge Kyle Thompson Wyndham Clark 1:40 PM Brandon Harkins Matt Atkins Scott Strohmeyer 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:20 AM Arjun Atwal Shaun Micheel Charlie Wi 7:30 AM Steven Bowditch Johnson Wagner Shawn Stefani 7:41 AM Ben Martin Ted Potter, Jr. D.J. Trahan 7:51 AM Billy Hurley III Smylie Kaufman Davis Love III 8:02 AM Derek Ernst Carl Pettersson Zac Blair 8:12 AM Jason Bohn John Rollins Robert Allenby 8:23 AM Daniel Summerhays Seamus Power Tyler Duncan 8:33 AM Bronson Burgoon Andrew Landry Ross Bell 8:44 AM Craig Barlow Talor Gooch Ben Wolcott 8:54 AM Corey Conners Sam Ryder Adam Schenk 9:05 AM Conrad Shindler Nate Lashley Sam Burns 11:55 AM John Huh Blayne Barber Brandon Hagy 12:05 PM Stuart Appleby Dicky Pride Brendon de Jonge 12:16 PM J.J. Henry Tommy Gainey Patton Kizzire 12:26 PM Greg Chalmers William McGirt Fabián Gómez 12:37 PM Hunter Mahan Ángel Cabrera Parker McLachlin 12:47 PM Ken Duke Tim Herron Mark Hensby 12:58 PM Rob Oppenheim Nicholas Lindheim Tom Lovelady 1:08 PM Brice Garnett Keith Mitchell Lanto Griffin 1:19 PM Abraham Ancer Roberto Díaz Grady Brame Jr. 1:29 PM Martin Piller Andrew Yun Phil Schmitt 1:40 PM Troy Matteson Denny McCarthy Derek Bard

