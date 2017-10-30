2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Results & Leaderboard
Justin Rosehas won the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions with a 2 shot lead and a score of 14 under par at the Sheshan International Golf Club.
2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Results
The 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Justin Rose
|274
|-14
|2nd
|Dustin Johnson
|276
|-12
|2nd
|Brooks Koepka
|276
|-12
|2nd
|Henrik Stenson
|276
|-12
|5th
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|280
|-8
|5th
|Kyle Stanley
|280
|-8
|5th
|Peter Uihlein
|280
|-8
|8th
|Brian Harman
|281
|-7
|9th
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|282
|-6
|9th
|Bernd Wiesberger
|282
|-6
|11th
|Paul Casey
|283
|-5
|11th
|Jason Day
|283
|-5
|11th
|Tony Finau
|283
|-5
|11th
|Tyrrell Hatton
|283
|-5
|15th
|Patrick Cantlay
|284
|-4
|15th
|Branden Grace
|284
|-4
|15th
|Charles Howell Iii
|284
|-4
|15th
|Daisuke Kataoka
|284
|-4
|15th
|Phil Mickelson
|284
|-4
|20th
|Tommy Fleetwood
|285
|-3
|20th
|Hideto Tanihara
|285
|-3
|20th
|Jhonattan Vegas
|285
|-3
|20th
|Ashun Wu
|285
|-3
|24th
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|286
|-2
|24th
|Daniel Berger
|286
|-2
|24th
|Pat Perez
|286
|-2
|24th
|Chez Reavie
|286
|-2
|24th
|Hyunwoo Ryu
|286
|-2
|24th
|Poom Saksansin
|286
|-2
|24th
|Matthew Southgate
|286
|-2
|31st
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|287
|-1
|31st
|Matt Kuchar
|287
|-1
|31st
|Alexander Levy
|287
|-1
|31st
|Alex Noren
|287
|-1
|31st
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|287
|-1
|36th
|Russell Henley
|288
|0
|36th
|Jon Rahm
|288
|0
|38th
|Paul Dunne
|289
|1
|38th
|Gavin Green
|289
|1
|38th
|Marc Leishman
|289
|1
|38th
|Wenchong Liang
|289
|1
|38th
|Haydn Porteous
|289
|1
|38th
|Richard Sterne
|289
|1
|44th
|Richie Ramsay
|290
|2
|44th
|Xinjun Zhang
|290
|2
|46th
|Ryan Fox
|291
|3
|46th
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|291
|3
|46th
|Francesco Molinari
|291
|3
|46th
|Xander Schauffele
|291
|3
|50th
|Lucas Glover
|292
|4
|50th
|Haotong Li
|292
|4
|50th
|Hideki Matsuyama
|292
|4
|50th
|Patrick Reed
|292
|4
|50th
|Charl Schwartzel
|292
|4
|50th
|Adam Scott
|292
|4
|50th
|Hudson Swafford
|292
|4
|50th
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|292
|4
|58th
|Ross Fisher
|293
|5
|58th
|Chan Kim
|293
|5
|58th
|David Lipsky
|293
|5
|58th
|Jordan Smith
|293
|5
|62nd
|Wesley Bryan
|294
|6
|62nd
|Bill Haas
|294
|6
|62nd
|Scott Hend
|294
|6
|65th
|Adam Hadwin
|295
|7
|65th
|Michael Hendry
|295
|7
|67th
|Matthew Griffin
|296
|8
|67th
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|296
|8
|69th
|Zecheng Dou
|297
|9
|69th
|Si Woo Kim
|297
|9
|71st
|Thomas Pieters
|299
|11
|71st
|Graeme Storm
|299
|11
|73rd
|Yanwei Liu
|300
|12
|74th
|Ashley Hall
|301
|13
|75th
|Andrew Dodt
|304
|16
|76th
|Brandon Stone
|308
|20
|77th
|Yi Cao
|311
|23
|78th
|Shugo Imahira
|151
|7
