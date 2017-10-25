Pages Navigation Menu

2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Round 1 of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions will be hosted at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China on Thursday 26th October. The 1st round tee times for the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:50 am.

The 78 player strong field has been paired into 26 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Thursday Tee Times

The WGC-HSBC Champions round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
8:50 AM Xinjun Zhang Matthew Griffin Gavin Green
9:00 AM Andrew Dodt Charles Howell Iii Daisuke Kataoka
9:10 AM Yanwei Liu Michael Hendry Mike Lorenzo-Vera
9:20 AM Graeme Storm Yi Cao Wesley Bryan
9:30 AM Ashley Hall Phachara Khongwatmai Haydn Porteous
9:40 AM Shugo Imahira David Lipsky Hyunwoo Ryu
9:50 AM S.S.P Chawrasia Brandon Stone Matthew Southgate
10:00 AM Wenchong Liang Poom Saksansin Peter Uihlein
10:10 AM Paul Dunne Adam Hadwin Kyle Stanley
10:20 AM Hideto Tanihara Tony Finau Russell Henley
10:30 AM Ashun Wu Thorbjørn Olesen Bill Haas
10:40 AM Branden Grace Alexander Levy Jhonattan Vegas
10:50 AM Bernd Wiesberger Ross Fisher Brian Harman
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
8:50 AM Fabrizio Zanotti Chez Reavie Zecheng Dou
9:00 AM Richie Ramsay Chan Kim Hudson Swafford
9:10 AM Richard Sterne Kiradech Aphibarnrat Lucas Glover
9:20 AM Scott Hend Ryan Fox Patrick Cantlay
9:30 AM Patrick Reed Phil Mickelson Si Woo Kim
9:40 AM Alex Noren Tommy Fleetwood Adam Scott
9:50 AM Henrik Stenson Jason Day Brooks Koepka
10:00 AM Jordan Smith Francesco Molinari Marc Leishman
10:10 AM Thomas Pieters Rafa Cabrera Bello Xander Schauffele
10:20 AM Pat Perez Charl Schwartzel Daniel Berger
10:30 AM Haotong Li Matthew Fitzpatrick Tyrrell Hatton
10:40 AM Justin Rose Matt Kuchar Paul Casey
10:50 AM Jon Rahm Hideki Matsuyama Dustin Johnson

