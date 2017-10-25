2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions will be hosted at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China on Thursday 26th October. The 1st round tee times for the WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:50 am.

The 78 player strong field has been paired into 26 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

2017 WGC-HSBC Champions Thursday Tee Times

The WGC-HSBC Champions round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:50 AM Xinjun Zhang Matthew Griffin Gavin Green 9:00 AM Andrew Dodt Charles Howell Iii Daisuke Kataoka 9:10 AM Yanwei Liu Michael Hendry Mike Lorenzo-Vera 9:20 AM Graeme Storm Yi Cao Wesley Bryan 9:30 AM Ashley Hall Phachara Khongwatmai Haydn Porteous 9:40 AM Shugo Imahira David Lipsky Hyunwoo Ryu 9:50 AM S.S.P Chawrasia Brandon Stone Matthew Southgate 10:00 AM Wenchong Liang Poom Saksansin Peter Uihlein 10:10 AM Paul Dunne Adam Hadwin Kyle Stanley 10:20 AM Hideto Tanihara Tony Finau Russell Henley 10:30 AM Ashun Wu Thorbjørn Olesen Bill Haas 10:40 AM Branden Grace Alexander Levy Jhonattan Vegas 10:50 AM Bernd Wiesberger Ross Fisher Brian Harman 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 8:50 AM Fabrizio Zanotti Chez Reavie Zecheng Dou 9:00 AM Richie Ramsay Chan Kim Hudson Swafford 9:10 AM Richard Sterne Kiradech Aphibarnrat Lucas Glover 9:20 AM Scott Hend Ryan Fox Patrick Cantlay 9:30 AM Patrick Reed Phil Mickelson Si Woo Kim 9:40 AM Alex Noren Tommy Fleetwood Adam Scott 9:50 AM Henrik Stenson Jason Day Brooks Koepka 10:00 AM Jordan Smith Francesco Molinari Marc Leishman 10:10 AM Thomas Pieters Rafa Cabrera Bello Xander Schauffele 10:20 AM Pat Perez Charl Schwartzel Daniel Berger 10:30 AM Haotong Li Matthew Fitzpatrick Tyrrell Hatton 10:40 AM Justin Rose Matt Kuchar Paul Casey 10:50 AM Jon Rahm Hideki Matsuyama Dustin Johnson

