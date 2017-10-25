2018 FIFA World Cup costs grow by $600m- Russian authorities









Russian authorities say the 2018 FIFA World Cup will cost $600 million more than previously planned.

There was no immediate explanation from organizers or the Russian government for the latest cost rise, published in a government decree Tuesday and signed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Costs have risen by $600 million U.S. to $11.8 billion, the decree states.

Of that, 57.6 per cent comes from the federal budget. There is another 13.6 per cent from regional government budgets, with a further 28.8 per cent from “legal entities,” a category which can include both private and state-run companies.

Anthony Nlebem

