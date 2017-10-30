2018 governorship polls’ll be Osun’s defining moment — APC

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, Osun State has declared that the governorship election of 2018 will be a defining moment for the people of the state’s future well-being and sustenance of the transformational development, which the state has experienced since 2010.

This, the party argues is because the electorate will be making a critical choice between moving forward along the current progressive pattern or reverting to the rot and pillage that characterized governance in the PDP days.

According to the party, “It’s a stark choice that will impact the lives of people of every category in the state, most especially the children and youths whose future will be hanging precariously in the balance, should a tragic succession in government occurs.”

The APC added that, “this kind of tragedy had happened before and it would appear that a similar conspiracy is under-way to make it happen again. This will be the challenge of 2018.”

In a statement from the party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, the party warned that; “2003 must never be allowed to repeat itself in Osun in 2018 because it could leave an indelible scar on the state for decades if not centuries to come.”

The party lamented that, “Osun once had a frugal, astute and highly disciplined Alliance for Democracy (AD) government which was unfortunately replaced with profligate and apparently vision-less PDP government in 2003.

“That PDP government generated unspeakable disaster in the state: City centres were left to rot in foul smelling garbage heaps; drainage became refuse dumps that caused flooding in the raining seasons, killing people in dozens and destroying properties.

“Schools’ infrastructure were so obscenely dilapidated. Many of the pupils were living in them like animals, while a good number of the schools became ‘dens of gangsters and juvenile cultists. Besides, standard were unacceptably low.

“The extent of this disastrous failure was so huge that it took great efforts in planning and execution (under Rauf Aregbesola close scrutiny) to get Osun to where it is today”, the APC disclosed.’’

The post 2018 governorship polls’ll be Osun’s defining moment — APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

