2019: APC Chieftain attacks Buhari for endorsing El-rufai for second term

Oct 27, 2017

A former Commissioner of Education and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kaduna State, Tom Maiyashi has described as laughable the recent report of President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Governor Nasir El-Rufai for a second term. According to Maiyashi, Buhari’s endorsement of El-Rufai will not count in the state unless the people decide […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

