2019: APC Chieftain attacks Buhari for endorsing El-rufai for second term

A former Commissioner of Education and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kaduna State, Tom Maiyashi has described as laughable the recent report of President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Governor Nasir El-Rufai for a second term. According to Maiyashi, Buhari’s endorsement of El-Rufai will not count in the state unless the people decide […]

2019: APC Chieftain attacks Buhari for endorsing El-rufai for second term

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

