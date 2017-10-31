Pages Navigation Menu

2019: APC governors endorse Buhari for second term

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Politics

Some Governors currently serving on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election for a second term in office. According to them, there is no candidate better than Buahri to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 presidential election. Speaking in separate interviews with reporters before […]

2019: APC governors endorse Buhari for second term

