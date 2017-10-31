2019: APC NEC defers President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The National Executive Committee NEC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Tuesday in Abuja deferred an ‘informal’ motion to endorse an automatic second term ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari.

NEC however passed a vote of confidence on the president as well as the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led National Working Committee NWC, saying both men have done well.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting which lasted for about two and half hours, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara however said the issue of 2019 was not on the agenda of the NEC meeting.

“Today’s meeting was not about 2019 elections. When we talk about 2019 in the context of the agenda you saw, we are talking about membership registration, the drive for membership and others. We are not not talking about elections. Even though there was a motion on the floor that called for a vote of confidence on the President, some of us felt it was not necessary because there is no where that his confidence is shaking. But the motion was taken and passed.

“But there was a second leg to that motion which called for the adoption of the candidature of the President, but it was differed for now and no decision was taken because that is not the major reason why we were here”, he said.

But the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi who was in company of the Speaker said the motion for a second term endorsement was informally moved by an ‘anonymous’ member of NEC.

According to him; “The motion that was put was after the Minister of Agriculture had briefed the NEC about the activities and achievements of his Ministry, one of the NEC members said we should move a motion passing a vote of confidence on Mr. President. There was no formal motion moved on the issue of second term for Mr. President. Somebody in the crowd shouted that we should move a motion and we don’t even know that member. But the motion that was formally moved was that NEC should pass a vote of confidence on Mr. President and that was after the brief given by the Minister of Agriculture, especially when he said that by 2018, Nigeria will have no need to import a single grain of rice. That is the context and I need you to understand that very well”, he clarified.

Abdullahi said the only discussion or conversation on 2019 was the activities of the party in 2018, “especially the issue of convention.”

“It was agreed that since we have all these activities lined up, including the mini-convention, congresses and elective convention, a small team be set up to put dates to these party activities up to 2018. There was no discussion about election of 2019 or who will be the party flag bearer. The committee will decide when all these activities will take place”, he added.

On the national convention, Speaker Dogara said; “There was paper on the line of activities that the party is meant to embark upon. There wasn’t a definitive and conclusive date on the party convention because it is something in the works and judging from yesterday’s meeting, I understand that the party will fine-tune this and then there will be another round of meeting where the specifics and details will be approved”.

