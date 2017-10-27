2019: Buhari group opens new head office ahead of President’s declaration for re-election [PHOTOS]

Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, on Friday opened its national headquarters in Abuja, in readiness for President Muhammadu Buhari’s anticipated declaration for re-election and commencement of campaigns ahead of 2019 The event had top politicians comprising state governors, Ministers, National Assembly members and government appointees, and diplomats in attendance. Some of the dignitaries at the event […]

2019: Buhari group opens new head office ahead of President’s declaration for re-election [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

