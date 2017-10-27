Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Buhari group opens new head office ahead of President’s declaration for re-election [PHOTOS]

Buhari Support Organisation, BSO, on Friday opened its national headquarters in Abuja, in readiness for President Muhammadu Buhari’s anticipated declaration for re-election and commencement of campaigns ahead of 2019 The event had top politicians comprising state governors, Ministers, National Assembly members and government appointees, and diplomats in attendance. Some of the dignitaries at the event […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

