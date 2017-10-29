2019: Buhari’s Men Return To Drawing

As the 2019 election year beckons, die-hard loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari have launched a campaign for his re-election, but with a clear message to weed out perceived bad eggs in the current administration, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO writes

Although, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to declare his intention to seek re-election in 2019, different political group have openly declared support for him to recontest.

Leader of the Buhari Support Group (BSG) Sen. Abu Ibrahim, after a meeting with Buhari at the presidential villa, said he led a delegation to Aso Rock to intimate the president on the activities of BSG.

“We came here as members of the national committee of the Buhari support group. This is an amalgamation of about 189 different support groups that had worked for President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to win the 2015 general election,” he said.

Ibrahim explain that, though the issue of 2019 did not come up at the meeting, the group believes Buhari can ensure the progress and stability of the nation.

However, loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari who are in high spirit to campaign for his re-election are preaching the message of reclaiming ‘their government’ from individuals and groups whose interests are alien to the Buhari ideology.

Specifically, the Buharists share a common opinion that former PDP members in the current administration are responsible for the ills in governance.

The administration has lately grappled with series of scandals, ranging from the NNPC saga and the controversial reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, who was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency. In this case the presidency had blamed loyalists of the PDP in their administration for the incident that played out.

In November 2013, five governors elected on the platform of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defected to the opposition All Peoples Congress (APC).

The mass defection was consequent upon the crisis which rocked the PDP, after the then National Secretary of the party, Abubakar Kawu Baraje, former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and seven governors walked out of the August 2013 special delegates convention.

Then governors of Jigawa Alhaji Sule, Lamido, Sokoto, Aliyu Wamako, Niger, Babangida Aliyu, Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, Kwara, Abdufatah Ahmed and Adamawa Murtala Nyako joined Atiku as he made his exit from the venue and headed to the Yar’Adua Center in Abuja, where they addressed a press conference to explain why they stormed out of the convention.

The PDP breakaway faction, led by Baraje, eventually joined the APC, in exclusion of Babangida Aliyu, (Niger) who is the chairman of the G7 governors forum and Sule Lamido (Jigawa).

Kaduna state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, then as the deputy national secretary of the APC, enthusiastically broke the news in a series of tweets.

According to the el Rufai, the APC and the New PDP signed a merger agreement at the residence of the then Kano state governor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

el-Rufai’s tweets read thus: “At the residence of the Kano State Governor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso this morning, and after exhaustive deliberations, New PDP has merged with the APC. Merger agreement has been signed by the chairmen of the two parties. Await details from Lai Mohammed, the APC National Publicity Secretary.”

Several members of the National Assembly also followed the gale of defection, as lawmakers followed their governors to the APC.

Current Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who was then the Speaker of the House, defected with about 38 other members and they all retained their seats.

Undoubtedly, the gains of APC contributed immensely to its election success, as the party recorded huge votes in the affected states, except Rivers State.

Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressives Governors forum, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, in May 2015 at a valedictory dinner organised in honour of outgoing governors, confessed that the November 2013 defection was a major factor that determined the APC’s victory in the last general elections.

“Make no mistake about it, without the five Governors that joined the APC in 2013, we would not be here today,” Okorocha said.

He further stated that the governor’s defection to the APC transformed ‘a fledgling opposition into a national political movement’.

“The moment the PDP lost five Governors was the moment it lost the presidency and its planned 60 years in power,” he added.

Also, former vice president Atiku Abubakar in his address at the event paid a glowing tribute to the five governors saying their movement to the APC greatly enhanced the fortune of the party and led to the defeat of the PDP.

“They chose the difficult path, rather than the easy way out,” Atiku stated.

The former Vice president however advised the APC to learn from the mistakes made by the PDP.

Four years down the line, the amalgamation of the APC, seems to be failing as Buhari’s die-hard loyalists blamed every misdeed in governance on the former PDP members in government.

To this end, the Buhari’s inner caucus advised him to shake off all vestiges of the past administration of the PDP which they said now has a 50 percent share in the present administration.

Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hamid Ali (rtd), while speaking on Friday in Abuja, during the official opening of the Buhari Support Organisations (BSO) ahead of the 2019 elections, said Buhari’s government has derailed owing to infusion by individuals and groups who were originally not part of the Bahari movement.

“But I must confess here that we have been infused by people who were not part of this journey and these people are the ones that call the shots today. That is why we are derailing. If we had the right people who had the vision and have been there in and out, I believe that we will not be going the way we are going today,” he said.

Ali stated further, “Let me say that in the course of the jihad of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), anytime they went out for a battle, they came back with loot, but these loot, as far as my own research told me was not distributed to everybody, but to those who took the sword and faced the enemies.”

“Today, with all sense of responsibility, I want to say that we have 50 percent of PDP in our government. How can we move forward with this load? How can we achieve our target with this load? It is a spoilt system and so, when you come in, you shake off everybody and bring in your own. That is what democracy is all about. Today, we have members of the PDP calling the shots. That is what we will begin to fight for, we will fight for our rightful position, our vision and our mission for this government. I am sorry to deviate into politics, but it is very essential because we are a political organisation. It is time for us to wake up from slumber and chart a course for this great nation and I believe that we can do it.”

Ali, who noted that President Muhammadu Buhari is an upright individual who always have the best interest of Nigeria as his top most priority, said the real Buharist will take back the government.

“When we were there working and jumping in the streets and reaching every corner, we were shouting change, change for a better Nigeria. Now, the key word is good governance for Nigerians. We must agree that we cannot finish our four years without delivering and leaving something to be remembered for in this country for a long time to come. We have no problem with our president because he is on course.

“It is my belief that those of us who have been in the trenches all these years to get good governance will surely be sleeping with bellyache everyday, especially in the recent past. Everyday, when you wake up, there is a story that makes you shiver. We cannot, as a people who have fought and committed everything we had to bring this government to being sit back and allow things to happen the way they are happening,” Ali added.

He however enjoined on all the Buhari’s support groups to go back to the ‘study room’ and device a winning strategy.

“This is a commission, but it is also the beginning of the fight for good governance. We must get back to the trenches, draw our own battle plan and battle line. I enjoin you that the same commitment we had in 2015, I employ you to bear with us and commit yourself to a better future for Nigeria.

“At the end of the day, the fingers will point at us because we were the ones who went to people and spoke to them to give us their votes. These people that are calling the shots today were not there and when the chips are down, they will disappear and melt into the system. We are the ones that will be asked to account for what happened. Are we willing to face Nigerians and tell them that we have failed? I think this is the time for us to come together, create a system that is very robust enough to fight back and take back government in our hands and ensure that we deliver,” he declared.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who also spoke at the event, aligned himself with Col. Ali’s position. He noted that the present reward system of the president is to the detriment of those who worked for his emergence.

“I was sharing a joke with somebody and I said when I hear that appointments are made I look at the CVs of those people; hardly will you see some of those people say in their CVs that I was a member of BSO or member of Presidential Campaign Council. I am sure many of you too have also noticed that and if you don’t look at it continue to check, except by this arrangement it will change today.

“Let Mr. President be aware that this is the time to do it because even as governors we are also complaining in our various states, we are saying it. We complained in our states that while we are here we are sitting down we hear appointments made and then people start asking; you are the governor where is this man coming from? But when we turn right and turn left, we don’t know where such man is coming from.

“Many people have complained. I’m sure governors have complained that we should be able to know who and who will protect Mr. President and his administration. So that when you appoint him and you find him guilty, hold the governor responsible because when we established BSO we also had BSO in our own states but today when we turn back and find out that they are not enjoying, it means that something is wrong and that is the wrong we have pointed out, and we must be very brave to say it,” he said.

However, Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, who confessed that he was not part of BSO in its inception explained that he had never lost faith in the vision of the President, asking the supporters not to relent in their efforts.

The intrigues playing out in the APC reflects the failure of the party to consolidate the bond that heralded its merger. The defunct parties in the famous merger were ACN, CPC, ANPP, nPDP and a faction of APGA.

Before long the popularity of the merger increased.

While it filled the void for emergence of a strong opposition party as craved in many quarters, it eventually edged out the then ruling PDP, which had perceptibly taken Nigerians for granted in the face of their 16 years in government.

However, while analysts hail the ouster of PDP as a major milestone in the political history of the country, watchers of the new ruling party who pointed out its frail bond, expected that it would seek to consolidate on its merger.

The party had hardly settled as a ruling party than the cracks within manifested. The scramble for office, which exposed the rift within culminated in an intense tussle which saw the nPDP elements seizing control of the National Assembly in the mould of intrigues that threw up Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Hon. Yakubu Dogara, as Senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

For some analysts, the disagreements between the executive and legislature which ordinarily should be indicative of a robust engagement between both arms of government, has been seen in the light of old political affiliations within the governing party.

However, some PDP elements, in the mould of Chibuike Amaechi and Sen Aisha Alhassan were appointed ministers in Buhari’s cabinet.

What’s more, the former Vice President, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, a chieftain of the party from the nPDP stock has been having a rough relationship with the party.

He has complained about being sidelined by the APC.

While he had led the debate for restructuring at a time his party foot-dragged over the issue, his endorsement by Sen Alhassan for 2019 had further heighten tension among the blocs in the party.

As race for 2019 mounts, the intrigues within the party is bound to increase, amidst rising speculation of defections and new alignments.