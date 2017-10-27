2019: Buhari’s men unveil campaign office

.Cries Out: PDP Has Hijacked our Govt, has 50 % of Appointments

.Vow to Reclaim Govt from Hijackers

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Ahead of the 2019 general election’s some prominent members of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration have called on the president to shake off all vestiges of the past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP which they said now has a 50 percent share in the present administration.

“Let me say that in the course of the jihad of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), anytime they went out for a battle, they came back with loot, but these loot, as far as my own research told me was not distributed to everybody, but to those who took the sword and faced the enemies.

“Today, with all sense of responsibility, I want to say that we have 50 percent of PDP in our government. How can we move forward with this load? How can we achieve our target with this load? It is a spoilt system and so, when you come in, you shake off everybody and bring in your own. That is what democracy is all about. Today, we have members of the PDP calling the shots. That is what we will begin to fight for, we will fight for our rightful position, our vision and our mission for this government. I am sorry to deviate into politics, but it is very essential because we are a political organisation. It is time for us to wake up from slumber and chart a course for this great nation and I believe that we can do it”, said Hamid Ali, Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Ali spoke on Friday as the Buhari Support Organisations BSO officially opened an office in the Federal Capital Territory FCT in preparation for the next general elections.

In attendance were governors of Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, Kogi Yahaya Bello, and Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, Defence Minister, Mansur Mohammed Dan Ali, Niger Delta Minister, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, Sen Olorunimbe Mamora among others.

Speaking further, Ali said; “When we were there working and jumping in the streets and reaching every corner, we were shouting change, change for a better Nigeria. Now, the key word is good governance for Nigerians. We must agree that we cannot finish our four years without delivering and leaving something to be remembered for in this country for a long time to come. We have no problem with our president because he is on course.

“But I must confess here that we have been infused by people who were not part of this journey and these people are the ones that call the shots today. That is why we are derailing. If we had the right people who had the vision and have been there in and out, I believe that we will not be going the way we are going today.

“It is my belief that those of us who have been in the trenches all these years to get good governance will surely be sleeping with bellyache everyday, especially in the recent past. Everyday, when you wake up, there is a story that makes you shiver. We cannot, as a people who have fought and committed everything we had to bring this government to being sit back and allow things to happen the way they are happening.

“At the end of the day, the fingers will point at us because we were the ones who went to people and spoke to them to give us their votes. These people that are calling the shots today were not there and when the chips are down, they will disappear and melt into the system. We are the ones that will be asked to account for what happened. Are we willing to face Nigerians and tell them that we have failed? I think this is the time for us to come together, create a system that is very robust enough to fight back and take back government in our hands and ensure that we deliver.”

Ali however called on all the support groups to “go back to the study room”.

He said; “This is a commission, but it is also the beginning of the fight for good governance. We must get back to the trenches, draw our own battle plan and battle line. I enjoin you that the same commitment we had in 2015, I employ you to bear with us and commit yourself to a better future for Nigeria.”

On his own, Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, also aligned himself with Col. Ali, noting that the present reward system of the president is to the detriment of those who worked for his emergence.

“I was sharing a joke with somebody and I said when I hear that appointments are made I look at the CVs of those people; hardly will you see some of those people say in their CVs that I was a member of BSO or member of Presidential Campaign Council. I am sure many of you too have also noticed that and if you don’t look at it continue to check, except by this arrangement it will change today.

“Let Mr. President be aware that this is the time to do it because even as governors we are also complaining in our various states, we are saying it. We complained in our states that while we are here we are sitting down we hear appointments made and then people start asking; you are the governor where is this man coming from? But when we turn right and turn left, we don’t know where such man is coming from.

“Many people have complained. I’m sure governors have complained that we should be able to know who and who will protect Mr. President and his administration. So that when you appoint him and you find him guilty or you find him wanton, hold the governor responsible because when we established BSO we also had BSO in our own states but today when we turn back and find out that they are not enjoying, it means that something is wrong and that is the wrong we have pointed out, and we must be very brave to say it”, he said.

Bauchi state Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, explained that though he was not part of the BSO at the beginning, he has never lost faith in the vision of the President, asking the supporters not to relent in their efforts.

At the event, the Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello stirred the hornet’s nest when he averred that he was following in the footsteps of the president and replicating his governance style in the state, a declaration that attracted jeering over his inability to pay workers’ salary.

The Buhari Support Organizations BSO is a coalition of over 600 groups working for the political and electoral success of President Buhari.

