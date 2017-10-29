Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019 election: Politicians planning to use Boko Haram to create tension – NFD

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A civil society organisation, under the aegis of National Forum of Democrats, NFD, has alleged that some politicians in Borno State were planning create tension ahead of the 2019 general elections through the activities of the Boko Haram insurgents. Addressing newsmen on Saturday, the national leader of NDF, Alhaji Gambo Dambata, said some persons, who […]

2019 election: Politicians planning to use Boko Haram to create tension – NFD

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.